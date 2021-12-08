Grant Me Hope | These 3 siblings need a loving home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to three siblings.

Michael, Jose’Yah and Lamonte are brothers who get along well with other kids and enjoy fishing, playing on their tablets and playing video games.

Michael, born in 2008, also enjoys jumping on the trampoline, watching YouTube videos, traveling to Florida and going to the beach.

At school, where he is well-behaved and social studies is his favorite subject (he likes learning about geography), Michael enjoys spending time with his friends and making new friends. He would like to participate in activities at the Boys & Girls Club.

Jose’Yah, born in 2009, enjoys participating in church and watching baseball games. He would like to play on a baseball team and go bowling. At school, where he earns good grades and is well-behaved, Jose’Yah’s favorite thing is lunch.

Lunch is also the school favorite of Lamonte, a shy child born in 2012 who enjoys playing games and watching cartoons and fishing shows.

Michael, Jose’Yah, and Lamonte need a loving adoptive family who will give them the attention, support, encouragement, structure and nurturing environment they need to continue to thrive and reach their goals.

Their family will also need to support their desire to maintain their relationships with their siblings who have been planned for separately.

To see a video, visit https://vimeo.com/643316407.

To inquire about the brothers, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

