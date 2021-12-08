City leaders pass new redistricting map for Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - City of Augusta Commissioners pass a new redistricting map for Richmond County. It’s a map met with controversy from people who live in the Summerville neighborhood since the new map splits it into two different districts.

Despite the outcry and lawsuit threat from people living in Summerville in a 6-4 vote, the new redistricting map was approved. This means a neighborhood will be split and a lawsuit might head the city’s way.

Tensions were high.

“We were hoping the redistricting committee, are suppose to do their job and listen to the citizens of Augusta Georgia,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith-McKnight, District 3.

“It’s just one of those things that no one really wins,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason, District 4.

Commissioners voted to pass a new redistricting map. The map splits up parts of the Summerville and Forest Hills neighborhoods. Taking them out of District 3 into District 2.

“Here’s the problem I have with it, we have several streets in Summerville and in Forrest Hill that one side of the street is going to be in one district and the other side in another,” said McKnight.

Members of the Summerville Neighborhood Association have voiced their dislike for the map since the committee approved it. During the process, two alternative maps were presented but commissioners say those maps just split up more neighborhoods unfairly.

“One of the maps had me losing seven subdivisions – seven out of District 4. The population in District 4 wasn’t the problem. The problem, was the population in District 3 so how does District 4 get seven subdivisions taken away?” said Mason.

Community leaders spoke out saying the alternative maps violated the Voting Rights Act by packing and stacking neighborhoods to weaken the minority vote. Two of those leaders spoke Tuesday in favor of the approved map.

“We find the map to be acceptable. In order words, there are no violations of the voting rights at in the form of Gerrymandering,” said James Williams, HOPE President.

“No biases, no prejudices, nothing like that and so I think that’s the very best we can do,” said Mason.

With the outcome not in their favor, the next step for Summerville is a lawsuit.

“I don’t think I know what’s going to happen. We’ve talked about a lawsuit, we’ve talked about meeting with representatives. Just from this meeting today, I’m not surprised at all by the way they voted,” said Maggie Deloach, President of the Summerville Neighborhood Association.

Remember the commission does not have the final vote. The map needed to be approved by the board of education which will take place next week. Then it would go to the state leaders for final approval and they can also make tweaks.

