Breaking down serious consequences of school threats amid recent local outbreak

(Pablo)
By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re diving deeper into the real and serious consequences of school threats after a recent outbreak of them across our area.

Just in the last week, we’ve told you about threats made in at least four different counties. Most of them were made on social media. Now we’re hearing from Augusta’s District Attorney about what happens when the person responsible is caught.

The Augusta District Attorney says bottom line if you threaten a school you are going to jail – it doesn’t matter if it’s a bad joke, you have no intentions to really hurt someone, or if you’re just trying to get out of a test.

For example, the threat made against Burke County High School was determined not credible – still, the reward for leading to an arrest is up to $4,000. And an arrest is just the beginning.

The Augusta District Attorney says there are serious consequences for making threats against a school. Students should not think that because they’re juveniles there will not be consequences.

A school threat could be prosecuted as a terroristic threat which could land you five years in prison. It does not matter if you are seriously considering harming others or not.

More credible threats – that include steps toward actually committing the violence could result in serious prison time as an aggravated assault or even criminal attempt murder.

So regardless of scribbling on a wall or posting on an anonymous app authorities say they will find you and you will be held accountable.

In the past week threats from Burke County High School, Hephzibah High School, Cross Creek High School and Aiken High School have school districts, local, state and federal partners working to keep our communities safe.

All three school districts are working to investigate the different threats and will continue to practice an abundance of caution, heightened safety measures, more law enforcement, hallway supervision, and random school sweeps.

Aiken County and Burke County are both still asking for your help if you know anything about either situation to please let local law enforcement know.

