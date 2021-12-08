AU women’s volleyball team making history playing in the Elite Eight

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta University volleyball team is on its way to make history. We were there to help send them off to Tampa where they’ll play in the division two Elite Eight starting on Thursday.

Making it to the Elite Eight is a big deal for any team - but for these girls it’s the first time in program history.

AU’s volleyball team is loading up for a trip it’s never taken before.

“Making it to the Elite Eight is something people don’t get to say that they did like this is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Kylie Martin, AU volleyball senior.

For seniors Chloe Allen and Kylie Martin, this means so much. The Jaguars are in the Elite Eight for the first time ever after upsets over a one, two, and three seed.

“We knew we could do it, we knew going into regionals we were the underdogs, but we knew we could do it and we’re so excited to be here,” said Martin.

“Ever since I started coaching, it’s always been that goal,” said Sharon Quarles, AU volleyball coach.

Quarles has been working her whole career to make this happen.

“It’s been over 20 some years of coaching at the Division 2 level and to get to this point there’s just no words. And so we’re just gonna take in every moment and enjoy every moment,” she said.

They’ve already got one moment to enjoy before they leave town athletes and fans came out to give them a sendoff to remember.

“We’re just over the moon right now, it’s amazing it’s an awesome feeling,” said Chloe Allen, AU volleyball.

And now it’s on to Tampa.

“Seven and a half hours? That’s okay if it’s the destination to the road to the championship in Tampa we’re willing to go to it,” said Quarles.

They’re going where no AU volleyball team has gone before.

The Jaguars enter the Elite Eight as underdogs again. They play number one seed Tampa Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

