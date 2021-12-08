Advertisement

AU women’s volleyball team making history playing in the Elite Eight

AU women’s volleyball team making history playing in the Elite Eight
AU women’s volleyball team making history playing in the Elite Eight(WRDW)
By Will Volk
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta University volleyball team is on its way to make history. We were there to help send them off to Tampa where they’ll play in the division two Elite Eight starting on Thursday.

Making it to the Elite Eight is a big deal for any team - but for these girls it’s the first time in program history.

AU’s volleyball team is loading up for a trip it’s never taken before.

“Making it to the Elite Eight is something people don’t get to say that they did like this is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Kylie Martin, AU volleyball senior.

For seniors Chloe Allen and Kylie Martin, this means so much. The Jaguars are in the Elite Eight for the first time ever after upsets over a one, two, and three seed.

“We knew we could do it, we knew going into regionals we were the underdogs, but we knew we could do it and we’re so excited to be here,” said Martin.

MORE: | Local students will get to talk to space station astronaut this week

“Ever since I started coaching, it’s always been that goal,” said Sharon Quarles, AU volleyball coach.

Quarles has been working her whole career to make this happen.

“It’s been over 20 some years of coaching at the Division 2 level and to get to this point there’s just no words. And so we’re just gonna take in every moment and enjoy every moment,” she said.

They’ve already got one moment to enjoy before they leave town athletes and fans came out to give them a sendoff to remember.

“We’re just over the moon right now, it’s amazing it’s an awesome feeling,” said Chloe Allen, AU volleyball.

MORE: | Augusta Prep student selected for Senate Youth Program

And now it’s on to Tampa.

“Seven and a half hours? That’s okay if it’s the destination to the road to the championship in Tampa we’re willing to go to it,” said Quarles.

They’re going where no AU volleyball team has gone before.

The Jaguars enter the Elite Eight as underdogs again. They play number one seed Tampa Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

MORE: | Greater Augusta Arts Council gets $250,000 to distribute as grants

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Woman reportedly breastfed her cat on flight to Atlanta
From left: John Anthony Turner, Robert Patterson, Kelvin LaBord and Henri “Rugar” Beach
4 arrested at Augusta bar that’s been site of shootings
Dr. Kenneth McPherson
I-TEAM: Justice delayed, justice denied? Augusta psychologist accused of child molestation has yet to go to trial
Cross Creek High School
Pair of students nabbed in separate threats at 2 local schools
Georgia State Patrol
Ga. troopers investigate fatal crash involving sheriff’s patrol car

Latest News

Former White House Chief of Staff and acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection...
Economists predict S.C.’s economy to fully recover from pandemic by 2022
Local doctor shares best defenses against the flu this winter
Tri-Development Center of Aiken opens gift wrapping Christmas Store
Tri-Development Center of Aiken opens gift wrapping Christmas Store
Augusta, Georgia drone shot
City leaders pass new redistricting map for Richmond County