Advertisement

1 dead after plane crash in Statesboro

Change this caption before publishing
Change this caption before publishing(WILX)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a plane crashed Tuesday night in Statesboro.

It happened in a remote area off of Brannen Road. Details are limited at this time. Sheriff Noel Brown confirms the crash and believes the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be out Wednesday morning to investigate the crash.

Statesboro Fire, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol are all on scene.

Stick with WTOC for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth McPherson
I-TEAM: Justice delayed, justice denied? Augusta psychologist accused of child molestation has yet to go to trial
A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Woman reportedly breastfed her cat on flight to Atlanta
Georgia State Patrol
Ga. troopers investigate fatal crash involving sheriff’s patrol car
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Shooting at Augusta hotel sends 1 person to hospital
Cross Creek High School
Pair of students nabbed in separate threats at 2 local schools

Latest News

What do the federal vaccine mandate rulings mean for employees locally?
Skilyr Hicks
Local singer-songwriter Skilyer Hicks dies
Skilyr Hicks
Local singer-songwriter dies
Federal vaccine mandates caught up in court
Federal vaccine mandates caught up in court