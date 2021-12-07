Voorhees Colleges surpasses its goal for Giving Tuesday

DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Voorhees College exceeded its Giving Tuesday goal on Nov. 30, raising more than $130,000.

The original fundraising goal was $125,000 in celebration and acknowledgment of the college’s 125th anniversary. Giving Tuesday is a global celebration of philanthropy and service to nonprofit organizations.

Faculty, staff, students, alumni and supporters of the college made an effort to raise as much money as possible. Businesses and corporations also donated funds to the campaign.

The funds that have been raised will be used to support scholarships for students and in other ways to ensure student success.

With the calendar year almost over, there is still time to donate. If you wish to make a donation, visit www.voorhees.edu/give or call 803-780-1013.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.