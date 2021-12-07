Advertisement

Voorhees Colleges surpasses its goal for Giving Tuesday

Voorhees College in Denmark, S.C., is a four-year private, coeducational liberal arts college...
Voorhees College in Denmark, S.C., is a four-year private, coeducational liberal arts college that was founded in 1897 and is affiliated with the Episcopal Church and the United Negro College Fund.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Voorhees College exceeded its Giving Tuesday goal on Nov. 30, raising more than $130,000.

The original fundraising goal was $125,000 in celebration and acknowledgment of the college’s 125th anniversary. Giving Tuesday is a global celebration of philanthropy and service to nonprofit organizations.

MORE: | Cares for Kids Radiothon sees record year as it helps local families

Faculty, staff, students, alumni and supporters of the college made an effort to raise as much money as possible. Businesses and corporations also donated funds to the campaign.

The funds that have been raised will be used to support scholarships for students and in other ways to ensure student success.

With the calendar year almost over, there is still time to donate. If you wish to make a donation, visit www.voorhees.edu/give or call 803-780-1013.

MORE: | Augusta Prep student selected for Senate Youth Program

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Woman reportedly breastfed her cat on flight to Atlanta
From left: John Anthony Turner, Robert Patterson, Kelvin LaBord and Henri “Rugar” Beach
4 arrested at Augusta bar that’s been site of shootings
Dr. Kenneth McPherson
I-TEAM: Justice delayed, justice denied? Augusta psychologist accused of child molestation has yet to go to trial
Cross Creek High School
Pair of students nabbed in separate threats at 2 local schools
Georgia State Patrol
Ga. troopers investigate fatal crash involving sheriff’s patrol car

Latest News

Cole Swindell
Tickets going on sale for pair of Bell Auditorium concerts
Alex Murdaugh
Bond hearing set for Murdaugh on S.C. grand jury indictments
Diane Ferry fine silver necklace
Metalsmithing to get spotlight at Aiken Center for the Arts
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Greater Augusta Arts Council gets $250,000 to distribute as grants
Federal Courthouse
Federal judge in Augusta puts vaccination requirement on hold for contractors