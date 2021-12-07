Advertisement

Tickets going on sale for pair of Bell Auditorium concerts

Cole Swindell
Cole Swindell(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tickets go on sale Friday for two upcoming concerts at the Bell Auditorium:

• Multi-platinum selling superstar Cole Swindell will launch his headlining “Down to the Bar” tour on March 12. His current single, “Never Say Never,” is the Georgia native’s 12th career single. Joining Swindell are special guests Travis Denning and Ashley Cooke.

•  Music star Rick Springfield brings his “Stripped Down” acoustic show to Bell Auditorium on Feb. 18. The 1980s singer, songwriter, musician and actor who has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at AECtix.com and the SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.

