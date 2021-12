AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office shut down Trolley Line Road at Gregg Avenue for a time Tuesday to investigate a suspicious package.

The package was at the Aiken County Muslim Center.

It turned out not to be dangerous at all and instead just held some personal belongings, deputies said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.