Shooting at Augusta hotel sends 1 person to hospital
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office late Tuesday afternoon was investigating a shooting incident that reportedly occurred at the America’s Best Value Inn located at 3320 Deans Bridge Road.
The male victim was shot at least one time and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
The victim stopped a Gold Cross medical unit at approximately 3:45 p.m. advising of the gunshot injury.
Investigators are actively working this case.
