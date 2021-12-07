Advertisement

Shooting at Augusta hotel sends 1 person to hospital

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office late Tuesday afternoon was investigating a shooting incident that reportedly occurred at the America’s Best Value Inn located at 3320 Deans Bridge Road. 

The male victim was shot at least one time and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The victim stopped a Gold Cross medical unit at approximately 3:45 p.m. advising of the gunshot injury. 

Investigators are actively working this case.

