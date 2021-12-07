Advertisement

School district mourns teen shot dead in Aiken parking lot

Aiken crime
Aiken crime(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN. S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken High School principal remembers a slain student as someone who had a positive approach to life.

Thaj Nance-Parker, 16, was fatally shot Friday night outside the fast-food restaurant where he worked.

MORE | Rumors of violence stir concern at Aiken High amid rash of threats

“The Aiken County Public School District and Aiken High School families are saddened after learning of the sudden passing of AHS student Thaj Nance-Parker during a senseless act of gun violence,” the district said in a statement.

Aiken High Principal Dr. Jason Holt said Nance-Parker’s “positivity and encouraging approach to people will be sorely missed,” according to the district.

“At this difficult time we remember the profound impact Thaj had on anyone who spoke with him or worked with him and we celebrate how his unique personality and character made our community a much better place,” the district said.

“Our thoughts and prayers, along with ongoing supports, go out to Thaj’s family, friends, and the rest of the Aiken High School family,” the statement concluded.

Nance-Parker was found with a gunshot wound after the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded around 7 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of a shooting in the parking lot of a McDonald’s at 1157 York St.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety said it’s too early to say what the motive might have been.

The agency said Tuesday that authorities had no new information to release about the shooting, which “is still an active investigation.”

Authorities said information from the community is vital to solving this and any crime. Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips app or going to CrimeSC.com and clicking “Submit a Tip.” Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: John Anthony Turner, Robert Patterson, Kelvin LaBord and Henri “Rugar” Beach
4 arrested at Augusta bar that’s been site of shootings
A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Woman reportedly breastfed her cat on flight to Atlanta
Cross Creek High School
Pair of students nabbed in separate threats at 2 local schools
Georgia State Patrol
Ga. troopers investigate fatal crash involving sheriff’s patrol car
The Savannah River Site covers 198,046 acres, including parts<br />of Aiken, Barnwell and...
Federal judge refuses to block SRS vaccination mandate

Latest News

Aiken High School
Rumors stir concern at Aiken County schools amid rash of threats
Tyrone Hughes
Cousin won’t give up on her ‘sidekick’ who’s been missing nearly 3 years
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for December 7
University Hospital hopes for best, prepares for worst
As omicron spreads, local hospitals hope for best, prepare for worst