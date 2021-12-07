Rumors stir concern at Aiken County schools amid rash of threats

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As an outbreak of school threats continues in the CSRA, rumors of potential violence at Aiken High School led to an investigation there.

The rumors stemmed from a post the Aiken County School District said was circulating on social media outlets and particularly among students.

The district said in a message to parents on Monday that the post was “thoroughly investigated by local law enforcement and was determined not to impact normal school activities.”

The district said it took precautionary steps, such as boosting the law enforcement presence, raising hallway supervision and additional communications. Administrators said these steps were taken out of “an abundance of caution.”

That same threat was making the round Tuesday in North Augusta and “has been deemed not credible by law enforcement,” according to the district.

Rumors and threats of school violence have been rampant in recent weeks in the CSRA, often fueled by social media.

A series of threats last week at Burke County High School led to the cancellation of class Friday. Also targeted last week in a threat scribbled on a restroom wall was Hephzibah High School In Richmond County. And about a month ago, schools in Jenkins County closed for a time after threats were emailed.

With the Burke County threats an open and unsolved matter, deputies conducted an unannounced sweep Tuesday of Burke County High School with the assistance of sniffing dogs. An all-clear alert was received at 9:20 a.m.

It came a day after a 16-year-old student at the high school was taken into custody in connection with a threat at Cross Creek High School in Augusta.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Richmond County School System’s safety and security staff regarding the threat on Yik Yak that said: “I’m shootin’ up Cross Creek High School Monday. Be ready.”

After authorities traced telecommunications data, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office took in the student for questioning. He admitted sending the threat and was detained at the Regional Youth Detention Center, Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams said.

Meanwhile, a Thomson-McDuffie Middle School student sent another student an email Monday morning threatening violence within the school, the McDuffie County School District said.

The threat was reported immediately to school personnel and the sender of the email was detained at once by the school resource officer.

No weapons were found on the student, the district said.

Williams and the McDuffie County School System both issued statements calling on parents and the community to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious.

The message from the Aiken County district echoed that sentiment: “If anyone has specific information beyond the social media posts, please feel free to contact school administration at any time.”

