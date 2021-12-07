Advertisement

Richmond County school district seeks feedback on textbooks

Richmond County Board of Education
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System is requesting feedback from parents on textbooks for middle and high school students for English/language arts and math.

“Parent and community feedback is an important part of the textbook adoption process. We encourage our parents to review the content and engage with the supplemental resources to help us select the resources our students will use,” says Kinesha Ponder, assistant director of teaching and learning.

Parents and community members can review the textbooks and provide feedback at https://www.rcboe.org/textbookadoption.

The deadline to participate is Jan. 6.

