Miracle Monday: Record-breaking year for Cares for Kids Radiothon helps local families

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The first Monday of every month we celebrate Miracle Monday but this one is a little extra special. That’s because last week our Cares for Kids Radiothon with iHeart media raised over $294,000 for the Children’s Hospital of Georgia. That’s the most raised ever in 21 years.

A record breaking year for the iHeart Media Cares for Kids Radiothon!

“This is the largest amount that we’ve raised in three days in the history of the radiothon, 21 years. Thanks so much to everyone for their support of the Children’s Hospital of Georgia,” said CEO Katrina Keefer of the Augusta University Health System.

A three day event where more than 200 volunteers made up of nurses, health care leaders, and local businesses took your call.

“Having two kids of my own I’ve been very blessed that I never had to be here, but knowing that this helps families that do have to be here and take care of the kids it brings me back every year,” said Christy, volunteer, Fringe Hair Salon.

All of your donations pay for equipment, games, research, programs, and care. Children’s Hospital of Georgia is a not for profit – meaning they do not turn away families based on their financial situation.

“I know from first hand experience that without the donations I wouldn’t have my son here, so I love that we get to do this and I hope that the community sees this and feels inspired to donate because you’re helping kids like Bear and a lot of other kids,” said Jessi Chambers, Bearett’s mom, Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

You may remember Ann and Chris Kenny from our first Miracle Monday story.

Their 3-year-old son Philip was born with a major heart condition and had to have multiple surgeries since birth. Families like these are who you have helped.

“Without the people here. The incredible facility and staff Philip wouldn’t be with us and it’s all about hope for us, and we know Philip is one of thousands of stories and so many stories yet to be told,” said Ann Kenny, mother of patient.

The radiothon might be over but you can still donate online just go to caresforkidsradiothon.com.

