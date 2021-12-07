Advertisement

Metalsmithing to get spotlight at Aiken Center for the Arts

Diane Ferry fine silver necklace
Diane Ferry fine silver necklace(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST
AIKEN, S.C. (WRTDW/WAGT) - The Athens Metal Arts Guild is coming to Aiken and bringing the art of metalsmithing to the main gallery at Aiken Center for the Arts.

From Dec. 9 through Jan. 21, the gallery will be filled with a broad range of metal arts.

The public is invited to a gallery opening reception from 6-8 p.m. Thursday.

Formed in 2013, the goal of the Athens Metal Arts Guild is to provide education, promote public awareness and develop interest in the metal arts through activities related to metalsmithing and jewelry making.

Guild members Tom Keran and Mary Sopko will be guest speakers during “Stories from a Big Chair: Emerging,” from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 16. Guests can Come hear their stories, enjoy wine, and engage in the power and craft of storytelling. Find out more and reserve your chair for $20 at AikenCenterfortheArts.org

