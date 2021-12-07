Man gifted new wheelchair after his was destroyed in hit-and-run

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A California man narrowly escaped a hit-and-run with his life but lost his wheelchair. He was struggling to get by on crutches until a business gifted him a new wheelchair.

Police say Jose Guzman is lucky to be alive after a hit-and-run crash in which a truck slammed into the back of his wheelchair. The wheelchair’s rear wheels were sheared off. The suspect took off and was never caught.

The owners of Diversified Wholesale Group recently got a motorized wheelchair and wanted to help someone in need this holiday season.

“One of the officers told us about the situation, so we wanted to go ahead and donate this and help him out, especially with the holiday season, and bring some cheer,” said Michael Rush, co-owner of the business.

Since the crash, Guzman has been using crutches to get around. He can walk with their support, but he gets tired easily. With his new wheelchair, he’ll be able to get around easier.

“The wheelchair is going to allow him to be able to go to the store, go to the doctor’s and do a lot more than he can with just the crutches,” said a translator for Guzman.

The translator says Guzman’s last wheelchair cost $3,500, so he’s grateful to receive one for free.

