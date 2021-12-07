Advertisement

Local students will get to talk to space station astronaut this week

Local students will get to talk to space station astronaut this week
Local students will get to talk to space station astronaut this week(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students at Savannah River Academy at 213 S. Old Belair Road in Grovetown will talk with an astronaut on the International Space Station on Friday.

The educational experience, supported by volunteers from the Amateur Radio Club of Columbia County, has been an almost yearlong journey with students learning the science and history of space exploration and engaging in several hands-on lessons about the technology required to contact the astronauts traveling over 251 miles above the Earth’s surface.

MORE: | Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant

They practiced Morse code, ham radio fundamentals and even launched a weather balloon along with a radio system so they could track the path that balloon flew.

Students will be interviewing astronaut Thomas Marshburn by making direct contact with the amateur radio station aboard the space station. Ten students from kindergarten to sixth grade were selected to ask their well-crafted questions for the astronaut.

The conversation will last about 10 minutes.

MORE: | Cares for Kids Radiothon sees record year as it helps local families

The conversation will be made possible using a specialized antenna from the North Fulton Amateur Radio League that can track the space station from horizon to horizon.

This “line of sight” contact will only be possible while the station is in the space above the school.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Woman reportedly breastfed her cat on flight to Atlanta
From left: John Anthony Turner, Robert Patterson, Kelvin LaBord and Henri “Rugar” Beach
4 arrested at Augusta bar that’s been site of shootings
Dr. Kenneth McPherson
I-TEAM: Justice delayed, justice denied? Augusta psychologist accused of child molestation has yet to go to trial
Cross Creek High School
Pair of students nabbed in separate threats at 2 local schools
Georgia State Patrol
Ga. troopers investigate fatal crash involving sheriff’s patrol car

Latest News

Cole Swindell
Tickets going on sale for pair of Bell Auditorium concerts
Alex Murdaugh
Bond hearing set for Murdaugh on S.C. grand jury indictments
Diane Ferry fine silver necklace
Metalsmithing to get spotlight at Aiken Center for the Arts
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Greater Augusta Arts Council gets $250,000 to distribute as grants
Federal Courthouse
Federal judge in Augusta puts vaccination requirement on hold for contractors