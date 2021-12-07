Local students will get to talk to space station astronaut this week

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students at Savannah River Academy at 213 S. Old Belair Road in Grovetown will talk with an astronaut on the International Space Station on Friday.

The educational experience, supported by volunteers from the Amateur Radio Club of Columbia County, has been an almost yearlong journey with students learning the science and history of space exploration and engaging in several hands-on lessons about the technology required to contact the astronauts traveling over 251 miles above the Earth’s surface.

They practiced Morse code, ham radio fundamentals and even launched a weather balloon along with a radio system so they could track the path that balloon flew.

Students will be interviewing astronaut Thomas Marshburn by making direct contact with the amateur radio station aboard the space station. Ten students from kindergarten to sixth grade were selected to ask their well-crafted questions for the astronaut.

The conversation will last about 10 minutes.

The conversation will be made possible using a specialized antenna from the North Fulton Amateur Radio League that can track the space station from horizon to horizon.

This “line of sight” contact will only be possible while the station is in the space above the school.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.