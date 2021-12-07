Advertisement

Greater Augusta Arts Council gets $250,000 to distribute as grants

By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greater Augusta Arts Council has been selected to receive an American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic.

The council is receiving $250,000 for distribution to eligible arts nonprofits and individual artist projects.

These funds will go to recipients to help save jobs, fund operations and facilities, health and safety supplies, and support marketing and promotional efforts to encourage attendance and participation.

In total, the endowment awarded grants totaling $20.2 million to 66 local arts agencies nationwide.

Plans for the money include:

•  Regranting $150,000 to arts non-profits in Richmond, Columbia and Aiken counties for general administration.

•  Providing $50,000 to individual artists for projects in Richmond, Columbia, Aiken, Burke, Glascock, Jefferson, Lincoln, McDuffie, Taliaferro, Warren, Wilkes, Edgefield and McCormick counties.

•  Using $50,000 to manage the federal grant, hire a project manager to ensure compliance with federal guidelines and ensure a deep reach into all the counties listed in the grant.

The council expects grant applications to open in February 2022, with fund disbursements by June 2022.

For more information about the part-time staff position to manage the federal grant, contact Pax Bobrow at 706-826-4702.

