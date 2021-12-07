Advertisement

Federal judge in Augusta puts vaccination requirement on hold for contractors

Federal Courthouse
Federal Courthouse(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A federal judge in Augusta on Tuesday today blocked the COVID vaccination requirement for federal contractors.

A lawsuit was filed in October against the Biden administration by Georgia, South Carolina and several other states.

Judge Stan Baker in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Georgia heard oral arguments Friday and issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday against enforcing the vaccine mandate while the case goes through the court system.

MORE: | Federal judge refuses to block SRS vaccination mandate

In addition to other consequences of the mandate, the lawsuit heavily cited the burden the requirement would place on Augusta University since it would require vaccination not just of federal contractors but also those who come into contact with them.

“In addition to being an unlawful and unconstitutional overreach, this vaccine mandate on federal contractors will only further divide Americans and hamstring our economy,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said when the lawsuit was filed.

The plaintiffs alleged President Joe Biden and the other federal defendants have acted unlawfully in ways that include:

  • Acting in excess of their authority under the Procurement Act.
  • Failing to conform with the rules for changing federal procurement policy.
  • Claiming powers that, under the U.S. Constitution, cannot be delegated to them.
  • Acting in violation of the separation of powers and the 10th Amendment.
  • Ignoring the requirements of the Administrative Procedure Act.
  • Violated the Spending Clause of the U.S. Constitution.
MORE: | 2 cases of omicron variant now linked to Georgia, officials say

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Woman reportedly breastfed her cat on flight to Atlanta
From left: John Anthony Turner, Robert Patterson, Kelvin LaBord and Henri “Rugar” Beach
4 arrested at Augusta bar that’s been site of shootings
Dr. Kenneth McPherson
I-TEAM: Justice delayed, justice denied? Augusta psychologist accused of child molestation has yet to go to trial
Cross Creek High School
Pair of students nabbed in separate threats at 2 local schools
Georgia State Patrol
Ga. troopers investigate fatal crash involving sheriff’s patrol car

Latest News

Cole Swindell
Tickets going on sale for pair of Bell Auditorium concerts
Alex Murdaugh
Bond hearing set for Murdaugh on S.C. grand jury indictments
Diane Ferry fine silver necklace
Metalsmithing to get spotlight at Aiken Center for the Arts
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Greater Augusta Arts Council gets $250,000 to distribute as grants