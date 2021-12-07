Federal judge in Augusta puts vaccination requirement on hold for contractors

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A federal judge in Augusta on Tuesday today blocked the COVID vaccination requirement for federal contractors.

A lawsuit was filed in October against the Biden administration by Georgia, South Carolina and several other states.

Judge Stan Baker in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Georgia heard oral arguments Friday and issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday against enforcing the vaccine mandate while the case goes through the court system.

In addition to other consequences of the mandate, the lawsuit heavily cited the burden the requirement would place on Augusta University since it would require vaccination not just of federal contractors but also those who come into contact with them.

“In addition to being an unlawful and unconstitutional overreach, this vaccine mandate on federal contractors will only further divide Americans and hamstring our economy,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said when the lawsuit was filed.

The plaintiffs alleged President Joe Biden and the other federal defendants have acted unlawfully in ways that include:

Acting in excess of their authority under the Procurement Act.

Failing to conform with the rules for changing federal procurement policy.

Claiming powers that, under the U.S. Constitution, cannot be delegated to them.

Acting in violation of the separation of powers and the 10th Amendment.

Ignoring the requirements of the Administrative Procedure Act.

Violated the Spending Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

