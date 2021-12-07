Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Rain chances increase today and Wednesday. Below average temperatures through Thursday.
By Tim Strong
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A front is expected to pass through the region today bringing with it the opportunity for a few isolated showers early this morning. Low temperatures will be dipping down to near 50 for most of the CSRA with 40s possible north of I-20. Steady temperatures today will be much cooler in the 50s across the region.

Higher rain chances are expected tonight and Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves through the Southeast. Rain totals look to range from 0.5″ to 1.50″ for most of the area between Tuesday and Thursday. This rainfall should help alleviate drought conditions across the CSRA. Lows will be in the 40s Wednesday night with highs in the 50s during the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s to low 60s Thursday.

A low pressure system will move east on Thursday as high pressure builds in to the north bringing cool and dry weather for the remainder of this week. Another front is expected to move through the Southeast this weekend, bringing us our next chance of rain. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

