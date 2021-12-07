Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Rain chances increase Tuesday and Wednesday. Below average temperatures through Thursday.
Rain chances will increase significantly heading into Wednesday. Another cold front is expected...
Rain chances will increase significantly heading into Wednesday. Another cold front is expected to impact our area later this week.(WRDW)
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A front is expected to pass through the region tonight into tomorrow bringing with it the opportunity for a few isolated showers this evening and overnight into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Overnight low temperatures will be dipping down to near 50 for most of the CSRA with40s possible north of I-20. High temperatures tomorrow will be much cooler in the 50s across the region.

Higher rain chances are expected Tuesday night and Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves through the Southeast. Rain totals look to range from 0.5″ to 1.50″ for most of the area between Tuesday and Thursday. This rainfall should help alleviate drought conditions across the CSRA. Lows will be in the 40s Wednesday night with highs in the 50s during the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s to low 60s Thursday.

A low pressure system will move east on Thursday as high pressure builds in to the north bringing cool and dry weather for the remainder of this week. Another front is expected to move through the Southeast this weekend, bringing us our next chance of rain. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken crime
16-year-old shot dead in parking lot of Aiken McDonald’s
Pedestrian crossing
Man in wheelchair dies after being struck in Augusta roadway
Classroom generic
Grief counseling offered after deaths of 2 Grovetown students
From left: John Anthony Turner, Robert Patterson, Kelvin LaBord and Henri “Rugar” Beach
4 arrested at Augusta bar that’s been site of shootings
GreenLight (ENVI) and IAVI begin work on Omicron variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Ga. resident tests positive for omicron variant

Latest News

Dense Fog Advisory
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Cold front tomorrow
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Rain Forecast
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Rain chances will be on the rise heading into the middle of next week.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding