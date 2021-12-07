Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw a few isolated showers this evening across the Western CSRA. Overnight into Wednesday morning, rain chances are expected to increase significantly as an area of low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico moves through the Southeast. Rain totals look to range from 0.5″ to 1.50″ for most of the area through Thursday with isolated locations picking up 1.5″+. This rainfall should help alleviate the current minor drought conditions across the CSRA. Lows will be in the 40s by daybreak tomorrow. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon are expected to reach into the upper 50s and low/mid 60s.

Some locations could pick up an 1"+ of rainfall by the end of the day Wednesday. (WRDW)

Clearing is expected heading into tomorrow evening. Overnight low temperatures Wednesday nigh into Thursday will be cold in the 30s around the region. For Thursday afternoon, high temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s and low/mid 60s once again. This will be thanks to the low pressure system moving east on Thursday as high pressure builds in to the north.

Warmer temperatures expected for the first part of this weekend. (WRDW)

Another front is expected to move through the Southeast heading into this weekend bringing us our next chance of rain. Ahead of that front, we will see a surge of moisture and warmer temperatures for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 70s. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

