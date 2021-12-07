Advertisement

College graduation ceremonies set this week in Aiken, Swainsboro

East Georgia State College
East Georgia State College(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of South Carolina Aiken announced Capt. Jared I. Hines will deliver the commencement address at the university’s December convocation ceremony on Thursday.

He is officer training instructor with the 217th Training Squadron, Officer Training School, Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala.

A native of Philadelphia, Hines is a 2016 graduate of USC Aiken and earned his commission through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 775, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. He commissioned as contracting officer and has currently been selected to train and develop the next generation of Air Force officers.

In addition to his military duties, Hines is the founder of the nonprofit organization Higher Level Leadership, dedicated to developing the next generation of minority leaders.

Saturday in Swainsboro

SWAINSBORO, Ga. - East Georgia State College will hold its fall commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday at the college gym in Swainsboro.

Friends and family of the graduates are welcome to attend the event.

The speaker for the ceremony will be Dr. Mary Waalkes, a professor of history at the college’s Augusta location. Ben Beverly, a Correll Scholar at the college, will perform “God Bless America.”

Waalkes received her doctorate from the University of Colorado specializing in U.S. history and focusing on the South and on African American history. She currently teaches U. S. history survey and Western Civilization at EGSC-Augusta.

Beverly is an 18-year-old freshman who plans to pursue a degree to become a science educator.

