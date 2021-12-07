Advertisement

Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant

Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as well as surprise some unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.(Champion Management/Raising Cane's)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston residents got quite a surprise when they went to a local fast food restaurant.

Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as well as surprise some unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.

“In true Chevy Chase form, he asked to jump behind the counter and hilarity ensued as he served up their orders in the drive-thru and inside at the counter,” company officials said.

A few lucky customers were able to grab photos and videos while the actor was there including the TikTok video below.

@delaneyfree

hap hap happy christmas from me and @officialchevychase @raisingcanes #vibing #raisingcanes #christmasvacation

♬ Drilla - liverpoolfans.com
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as well as surprise some unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.(Champion Management/Raising Cane's)
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as well as surprise some unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.(Champion Management/Raising Cane's)

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: John Anthony Turner, Robert Patterson, Kelvin LaBord and Henri “Rugar” Beach
4 arrested at Augusta bar that’s been site of shootings
A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Woman reportedly breastfed her cat on flight to Atlanta
Cross Creek High School
Pair of students nabbed in separate threats at 2 local schools
The Savannah River Site covers 198,046 acres, including parts<br />of Aiken, Barnwell and...
Federal judge refuses to block SRS vaccination mandate
Georgia State Patrol
Ga. troopers investigate fatal crash involving sheriff’s patrol car

Latest News

A drive-thru COVID-19 testing event is scheduled on Thursday for people who may have traveled,...
Local health official urges safety this holiday season as omicron variant spreads
Local doctor urges community to stay safe this holiday season as omicron variant spreads
Local doctor urges community to stay safe this holiday season as omicron variant spreads
Sen. Thomas Alexander, R – Oconee, speaks in his new role as Senate president in Columbia on...
S.C. Senate changes leadership as redistricting process continues
Redistricting talks and leadership changes
Redistricting talks and leadership changes
Alex Murdaugh
Lawsuit filed against Bank of America claiming company bent rules for Alex Murdaugh