Car hits school bus with no kids on it in Augusta; traffic diverted

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic was diverted off Windsor Spring Road on Tuesday morning after a car hit a school bus with no kids on it.

The driver of the car suffered injuries that were not life-threatening in the crash near Tobacco Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash, which occurred sometime before 10:20 a.m., led to diversion of traffic from Windsor Spring onto Anthony Dejaun Parkway.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.