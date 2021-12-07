Car hits school bus with no kids on it in Augusta; traffic diverted
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic was diverted off Windsor Spring Road on Tuesday morning after a car hit a school bus with no kids on it.
The driver of the car suffered injuries that were not life-threatening in the crash near Tobacco Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash, which occurred sometime before 10:20 a.m., led to diversion of traffic from Windsor Spring onto Anthony Dejaun Parkway.
