Car hits school bus with no kids on it in Augusta; traffic diverted

Richmond County school bus
Richmond County school bus(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic was diverted off Windsor Spring Road on Tuesday morning after a car hit a school bus with no kids on it.

The driver of the car suffered injuries that were not life-threatening in the crash near Tobacco Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash, which occurred sometime before 10:20 a.m., led to diversion of traffic from Windsor Spring onto Anthony Dejaun Parkway. 

