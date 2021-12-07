Bond hearing set for Murdaugh on S.C. grand jury indictments

COLUMBIA, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - A bond hearing is set Friday for prominent former attorney Alex Murdaugh on the 27 charges on which he was indicted Nov. 18 by the state grand jury.

Presiding Judge Alison Renee Lee decided to hold the bond hearing virtually at 9 a.m.

While Murdaugh currently has a $20,000 personal recognizance bond on Hampton County charges from a Hampton magistrate and a denial of bond at this time on Beaufort County charges, no bond has been considered yet on any state grand jury charges.

This is the reason for the bond hearing Friday.

The five indictments charge Murdaugh with four counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, seven counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses, seven counts of money laundering, eight counts of computer crimes and one count of forgery.

Altogether, Murdaugh is charged with respect to alleged schemes to defraud victims and thereafter launder $4.85 million.

Murdaugh was suspended from the practice of law the state Supreme Court on Sept. 8. That happened after he was indicted by a Colleton County grand jury on offenses related to a scheme to commit suicide and defraud an insurance company.

Here are the grand jury indictments:

In Bamberg County, Murdaugh is charged with obtaining signature or property by false pretenses, value $10,000 or more (four counts); money laundering, value $100,000 or more (three counts); and computer crime, value $10,000 or more. The indictments arise out of an alleged scheme to defraud victims of and thereafter launder $792,000.

In Orangeburg County, Murdaugh is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more; money laundering, value $100,000 or more; computer crime, value $10,000 or more; and forgery, value $10,000 or more. The indictments arise out of an alleged scheme to defraud victims of and thereafter launder $125,000.

In Allendale County, Murdaugh is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more (two counts); and computer crime, value $10,000 or more (two counts). The indictments arise out of an alleged scheme to defraud victims of and thereafter launder $383,056.14.

In Colleton County, Murdaugh is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more; and computer crime, value $10,000 or more. The indictments arise out of an alleged scheme to defraud victims of and thereafter launder $70,000.

In Beaufort County, Murdaugh is charged with obtaining signature or property by false pretenses, value $10,000 or more (three counts); money laundering, value $100,000 or more (three counts); computer crime, value $10,000 or more (three counts). The indictments arise out of an alleged scheme to defraud victims of and thereafter launder $3,483,431.95.

The indictments are the latest in a long line of legal issues for Murdaugh.

Among them, he was arrested Sept. 16 and was accused of trying to arrange his own death so his surviving son Buster could collect a $10 million life insurance policy. His law firm has accused him of misusing funds. His law license was suspended. He checked himself into a Florida rehab facility for substance abuse and was arrested immediately after his release. And his cash and assets have been frozen.

Meanwhile, Murdaugh insists he had nothing to do with the June deaths of his wife, Maggie, 52, and their son Paul, 22. Murdaugh said he returned to their rural Colleton County home to find them shot to death. Tight-lipped state police have neither named any suspects nor ruled anyone out.

