Augusta Prep student selected for Senate Youth Program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Prep senior Mary Margaret Barbee has been selected as one of only two Georgia delegates who will attend the U.S. Senate Youth Program this spring.

With the selection, she will also receive a $10,000 scholarship. The program established is a unique educational experience for high school students interested in pursuing careers in public service. Two student leaders from each state, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activity will participate in a remote learning experience about the work of their national government.

Student delegates will hear major policy addresses by senators, Cabinet members, officials from the Departments of State and Defense and directors of other federal agencies. They will also hear from the president and a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

In addition, each delegate will also be awarded a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate studies, with encouragement to pursue coursework in history and political science.

