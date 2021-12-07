Advertisement

Augusta Prep student selected for Senate Youth Program

Augusta Prep student selected for Senate Youth Program
Augusta Prep student selected for Senate Youth Program(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Prep senior Mary Margaret Barbee has been selected as one of only two Georgia delegates who will attend the U.S. Senate Youth Program this spring.

With the selection, she will also receive a $10,000 scholarship. The program established is a unique educational experience for high school students interested in pursuing careers in public service. Two student leaders from each state, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activity will participate in a remote learning experience about the work of their national government.

MORE: | Local students will get to talk to space station astronaut this week

Student delegates will hear major policy addresses by senators, Cabinet members, officials from the Departments of State and Defense and directors of other federal agencies. They will also hear from the president and a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

In addition, each delegate will also be awarded a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate studies, with encouragement to pursue coursework in history and political science.

MORE: | Rumors stir concern at Aiken County schools amid rash of threats

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Woman reportedly breastfed her cat on flight to Atlanta
From left: John Anthony Turner, Robert Patterson, Kelvin LaBord and Henri “Rugar” Beach
4 arrested at Augusta bar that’s been site of shootings
Dr. Kenneth McPherson
I-TEAM: Justice delayed, justice denied? Augusta psychologist accused of child molestation has yet to go to trial
Cross Creek High School
Pair of students nabbed in separate threats at 2 local schools
Georgia State Patrol
Ga. troopers investigate fatal crash involving sheriff’s patrol car

Latest News

Cole Swindell
Tickets going on sale for pair of Bell Auditorium concerts
Alex Murdaugh
Bond hearing set for Murdaugh on S.C. grand jury indictments
Diane Ferry fine silver necklace
Metalsmithing to get spotlight at Aiken Center for the Arts
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Greater Augusta Arts Council gets $250,000 to distribute as grants
Federal Courthouse
Federal judge in Augusta puts vaccination requirement on hold for contractors