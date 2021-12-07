Advertisement

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office vehicle involved in crash

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENVILLE (WRDW/WAGT) - An injury accident involving a sheriff’s patrol car shut down highway and railroad traffic for a time Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Augusta Road.

It involved an Aiken County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and another vehicle, according to the agency.

MORE: | Shooting at Augusta hotel sends 1 person to hospital

The crash led to closure of Augusta Road and shutdown of train traffic after it sent a patrol car down an embankment and onto the edge of the tracks.

Two ambulances were called to the scene.

(WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Woman reportedly breastfed her cat on flight to Atlanta
From left: John Anthony Turner, Robert Patterson, Kelvin LaBord and Henri “Rugar” Beach
4 arrested at Augusta bar that’s been site of shootings
Dr. Kenneth McPherson
I-TEAM: Justice delayed, justice denied? Augusta psychologist accused of child molestation has yet to go to trial
Cross Creek High School
Pair of students nabbed in separate threats at 2 local schools
Georgia State Patrol
Ga. troopers investigate fatal crash involving sheriff’s patrol car

Latest News

Cole Swindell
Tickets going on sale for pair of Bell Auditorium concerts
Alex Murdaugh
Bond hearing set for Murdaugh on S.C. grand jury indictments
Diane Ferry fine silver necklace
Metalsmithing to get spotlight at Aiken Center for the Arts
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Greater Augusta Arts Council gets $250,000 to distribute as grants
Federal Courthouse
Federal judge in Augusta puts vaccination requirement on hold for contractors