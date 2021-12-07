Aiken County Sheriff’s Office vehicle involved in crash

WARRENVILLE (WRDW/WAGT) - An injury accident involving a sheriff’s patrol car shut down highway and railroad traffic for a time Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Augusta Road.

It involved an Aiken County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and another vehicle, according to the agency.

The crash led to closure of Augusta Road and shutdown of train traffic after it sent a patrol car down an embankment and onto the edge of the tracks.

Two ambulances were called to the scene.

(WRDW)

