Roadway roundup: Traffic shift coming to Main Street in Thomson

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Main Street drivers will notice a Thomson-area traffic shift Tuesday on Main Street from Gordon Street to Wilson Street, allowing Reeves Construction to complete staged drainage improvements.

The shift starts at 9 a.m. and should be complete by 4 p.m. This reduces travel lanes to one in each direction and the speed limit to 25 mph until further notice.

Keys of the traffic change include:

Northbound traffic beginning north of Gordon Street will shift to the outside lane.

Southbound traffic will shift south of Wilson Street to an alternate lane.

This work is Transportation Investment Act-funded drainage, pedestrian and roadway resurfacing on State Highway 17/Main Street in downtown Thomson.

This McDuffie County-area contract features stormwater system enhancements along Main Street from White Oak Road to Harrison Road with new shoulders with curb and gutter and 5-foot sidewalks.

To make the best use of state dollars, the Georgia Department of Transportation combined the TIA-assigned work with maintenance resurfacing.

Work is expected to be finished by early summer 2022.

Also in the news ...

IN AUGUSTA: On Sunday, the Augusta Utilities Department responded to a water main break that resulted in the northbound lane of Windsor Spring Road being closed for repairs. As of now, a portion of the northbound side of the road is expected to remain closed for the next two or three days for repairs.

COLUMBIA COUNTY: A temporary closure of Autumn Trail will be extended to Dec. 20, according to Columbia County officials. This road closure is part of the Lewiston Road widening project. Through traffic will not be allowed on this section of Autumn Trail. A detour route will be posted.

