Public can comment on updated Thurmond Lake master plan

Strom Thurmond Lake | Clarks Hill Lake
Strom Thurmond Lake | Clarks Hill Lake(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The public may read and comment on a proposed master plan update for the Thurmond Lake project until it closes at noon Jan. 20.

Officials are considering changes to the current guidance on operation of the project’s recreational, environmental, land and wildlife management.

The Army Corps of Engineers examined retaining the current master plan. However, officials recommend developing a new master plan to align actions at the project with current “overall land and water management plan, resource objectives, and associated design and management concepts,” according to a public announcement.

The announcement stated the recommended alternative ensures “that program management actions are based on current information and regulations through collaboration with the public, stakeholders, and subject matter experts.”

A new master plan can also provide for a more orderly means to develop recreation facilities by government agencies and lessees, the corps said.

The corps prepared a draft environmental assessment and found an environmental impact statement is not required.

The public may review the entire proposal at http://www.sas.usace.army.mil/About/Divisions-and-Offices/Planning-Division/Plans-and-Reports/.

Officials noted the online files are large and may take several minutes to open or download.

