Advertisement

Perdue gears up for primary brawl with Georgia GOP governor

FILE - Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a rally in Augusta, Ga., on Dec. 10, 2020....
FILE - Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a rally in Augusta, Ga., on Dec. 10, 2020. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who drew Donald Trump's wrath for refusing to act on his false allegations of a stolen election, is likely to face the former senator for the 2022 Republican primary for governor. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:49 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is likely to face a prominent challenger for the 2022 Republican primary for governor, former Sen. David Perdue. Kemp drew Donald Trump’s wrath for refusing to act on his false allegations of a stolen election.

Late Sunday, a website and text updates launched for a Perdue governor’s campaign, proclaiming him “a bold conservative to unite Georgia, and inviting people to “join our team to stop Stacey Abrams,” the likely Democratic nominee.

Perdue has been encouraged publicly by the former president and has been flirting with running for governor for months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken crime
16-year-old shot dead in parking lot of Aiken McDonald’s
Pedestrian crossing
Man in wheelchair dies after being struck in Augusta roadway
GreenLight (ENVI) and IAVI begin work on Omicron variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Ga. resident tests positive for omicron variant
Classroom generic
Grief counseling offered after deaths of 2 Grovetown students
Aiken County deadly fire
2 die while trapped in burning Aiken County home

Latest News

File photo
Augusta drivers catch a break on gas prices as costs decline
Document leaker Reality Winner tells her side in CBS 60 Minute interview
Local document leaker Reality Winner tells her side on ‘60 Minutes’
Reality Winner
Reality Winner on 60 minutes
Coronavirus in Georgia.
Georgia confirms first in-state case of omicron variant
South Carolina Senate President Harvey Peeler presides over the Senate after being reelected to...
Before redistricting, change of power coming in SC Senate