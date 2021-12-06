One on One with Richard Rogers│ Remembering Pearl Harbor attack 80 years later

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A date which will live in infamy – those were the words of President Franklin D. Roosevelt on December 7, 1941.

The nation will mark a somber anniversary on Tuesday, the 80th anniversary of the surprise military strike on the naval base at Pearl Harbor.

The attack came without explicit warning and suddenly America was at war

Not many people can say they were there when it happened, but General Perry Smith will never forget that day.

He’s our latest guest on One on One with Richard Rogers.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.