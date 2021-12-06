Miracle Monday│ Radiothon brings in record donations for Children’s Hospital of Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At the end of last week, you all had the chance to give lifesaving donations to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia for their 21st annual Cares for Kids Radiothon.

Thanks to everyone’s hard work, the radiothon brought in more money in donations than ever before.

A record-breaking year for the 21st annual iHeart Media Cares for Kids Radiothon. Everyone there says they are excited and thankful to everyone who donated.

The radiothon was a three-day event all to support the children’s hospital. Every donation helps local children and families in the CSRA, and it helps pay for equipment, research, programs, and, of course, care. Just last year, more than 75,000 kids walked the doors of CHOG, and with your recent donations, the hsopital will continue to help every family regardless of their ability to pay.

“As we think about the care that we provide at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia and what a gem we have here, and it’s awesome that annually everyone comes out and shows their support,” CEO Katrina Keefer of the Augusta University Health System said.

Coming up on News 12 at 6 p.m., we’ll break down what the hospital is able to purchase with your donations and hear from families about what your support means to them.

And although the radiothon has ended, you are always able to donate to CHOG online at https://www.augustahealth.org/give/miraclemonday or by calling 706-721-4004.

