Local shelters participate in ‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign to find pets forever homes

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s time to empty the shelters. Monday kicks off the start of a national campaign to get pets to their forever homes. We took a look at how our local shelters are getting involved.

You can say Michael Covey is excited.

“We came out last week and just fell in love with a dog,” said Covey.

Behind the glass is Rhea also known as Poppy. Covey visited the Albrecht Center to take her home.

“She’s just outside of the puppy phase and they’ve nicknamed her Poppy because she pops up on you, if she happens to come out she’ll jump on me,” he said.

Poppy is one of the many animals in the shelter.

“We are over capacity with cats per usual and dogs are basically at capacity,” said Claire Roberson, SPCA Albrecht Center.

Roberson with the Albrecht Center says the shelter is full. For the next two weeks they’re bringing adoption fees down to 25 bucks.

“We have a lot of animals that have been with us for some time. So we really really like to get as many out as possible before the New Year,” she said.

Poppy knows what that feels like and so does Covey.

“Oh I love it...it’s not the first time we’ve done this,” said Covey.

He says he’ll never get a dog from a puppy mill – not when he can come to the shelter and have a moment like this.

Both the SPCA Albrecht Center and the Aiken County Animal shelters are participating in the “Empty the shelters” campaign. That means cheaper adoption fees for the next two weeks.

