Advertisement

Justice Department sues Texas over new redistricting maps

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Justice sued Texas over new redistricting maps Monday, saying the plans discriminate against voters in the state’s booming Latino and Black populations.

The lawsuit, filed in the Western District of Texas, claims the state violates part of the Voting Rights Act. The lawsuit notes that the vast majority of Texas’ population growth over the past decade came from Black, Latino and Asian people, but the new maps that state Republicans drew doesn’t give any of these communities new opportunities to choose their own representatives.

Instead, the maps pack Black and Latino communities into bizarre-shaped districts — a Dallas-area one is referred to as a “seahorse” shape — while preserving safe seats for white Republicans.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken crime
16-year-old shot dead in parking lot of Aiken McDonald’s
Pedestrian crossing
Man in wheelchair dies after being struck in Augusta roadway
Classroom generic
Grief counseling offered after deaths of 2 Grovetown students
GreenLight (ENVI) and IAVI begin work on Omicron variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Ga. resident tests positive for omicron variant
Aiken County deadly fire
2 die while trapped in burning Aiken County home

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a federal lawsuit against Texas, alleging that the...
AG Garland announced lawsuit against Texas over redistricting maps
A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
Deputies see no evidence that Burke County High threats are credible
Prosecutor Karen McDonald said that the teen suspect's parents could've taken action to prevent...
Prosecutor criticizes school over run-up to mass shooting in Michigan
a
Deputies see no evidence that Burke County High threats are credible
A Colorado Springs man is in the hospital after he says an encounter at a dog park turned...
Man hospitalized with shattered leg after alleged attack at dog park