Holiday roundup: Decor, parade, tours and more beckon guests

AUGUSTA, Ga. - A couple of holiday events are brightening up downtown Augusta in coming days.

On Dec. 11 at 6 p.m., the Augusta Christmas parade will make its way through downtown.

The parade route will start on upper Broad Street and proceed between Sixth and 13th streets.

All proceeds from the Augusta Christmas parade benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta.

Also, the Downtown Development Authority of Augusta and Augusta & Co. are sponsoring the ongoing Making Spirits Bright Downtown Decorations Crawl.

Local residents and visitors are encouraged to come downtown to experience the lights and special decorations while taking the opportunity to dine and shop.

Augusta & Co. has created a “Making Spirits Bright Downtown Decorations Crawl” map with location listings, which can be found at https://www.visitaugusta.com/spiritsbright/.

Don’t forget to vote at Augusta & Co., 1010 Broad St., for a “People’s Choice” award winner.

Thomson mansion decked out for holiday tours

THOMSON, Ga. - Hickory Hill in Thomson plans two special holiday tours on Dec. 12.

Sen. Thomas Watson’s mansion will be decked from hall to hall. Each room will represent a different Christmas tradition.

The tours are free, but reservations are required, and space is limited to 20 people per tour. Tours will be offered at 5 and 6 p.m., and masks are required.

Call 706-595-7777 or email mzupan@hickory-hill.org for reservations.

The mansion is at 502 Hickory Hill Drive.

Airport travelers to take in holiday entertainment

AUSGUSTA, Ga. - Augusta Regional Airport holiday travelers will enjoy the sights and sounds of the season as they travel through the terminal.

Entertainers will perform for passengers traveling Dec. 17-24 in the gate area.

Each year, the airport schedules entertainment for the holiday season, hosting a performance each day in the main terminal building in the gate area.

This year’s performers will be JaVonne Jones, John Hobbs, Fred Williams, Adam Thompson Harris, Matthew Dahlheimer, Bill Karp and Roger & Berita.

Santa will also make an appearance Dec. 20-22 in the main foyer of the terminal building from 9-11 a.m.

Hopelands Gardens transformed for Christmas

AIKEN, S.C. - The 30th annual Christmas in Hopelands event will transform Hopelands Gardens in Aiken on Dec. 11-23 from 6-9:30 p.m.

Guests can spend time with friends and family as they stroll through the gardens while sipping hot cocoa or apple cider.

The walk-through exhibit features over two miles of lighted pathways and illuminated displays.

The Doll House, Clifford S. Gerde Carriage Museum, Rye Patch and Rye Patch Stables will be open and decorated for visitors to enjoy.

Complimentary refreshments will be served and s’more kits will be available for purchase for $5.

Santa will be there on select nights.

All guests should use the shuttle service to and from Hopelands available each night. Shuttles run continuously from Citizens Park, located at 1060 Banks Mill Road, from 5:45-8:45 p.m.

Donations are accepted and are used to help support the growth of the program.

Woodrow Wilson home decorated for holidays

AUGUSTA, Ga. - You can celebrate the holiday season with a tour of the Boyhood Home of President Woodrow Wilson, a national historic landmark.

The house at 419 Seventh St. will be decorated for the holidays with fresh evergreens and festive decorations.

December tours will incorporate details about what Christmas was like in 1860s before, during and after the Civil War.

Guided day tours throughout the month of December are offered Wednesdays through Fridays on the hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission to the house is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, and $3 for students K-12. Children 5 and under are free.

For more information, contact Historic Augusta at 706-724-0436 or visit www.wilsonboyhoodhome.org. The Wilson House is located at 419 Seventh Street in downtown Augusta, Georgia.

Hawk Law Group is offering assistance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hawk Law Group will provide assistance to five deserving families this holiday season through its second annual Hawk Helps initiative.

“Things are difficult enough for families experiencing difficult times, but it’s more difficult during the holidays,” said Reid Sanders, a partner in the group. “We started Hawk Helps to bring some Christmas joy to local families who are struggling.”

The public can nominate families by going to HawkHelps.com. From the nominations, Hawk Law Group will pick five families to help. Nominations must be made by Dec. 5, and families will receive their gifts between Dec. 17 and 21.

Hawk Law Group will help in any way it can, Sanders said, from purchasing Christmas gifts or groceries to making car or utility payments.

With five offices in the Augusta, Thomson, and Aiken areas, Hawk Law Group is made up of trial attorneys practicing in many areas, including personal injury, wrongful death, and criminal defense. For more information, visit HawkLawGroup.com or find Hawk Law Group on Facebook.

Church schedules ‘Singing Christmas Tree’ program

MARTINEZ, Ga - Abilene Baptist Church will present its 43rd annual “Singing Christmas Tree” program Dec. 9-12 at its main campus in Martinez.

Through songs, storylines and lights, the story of Christmas is told in a unique way each year.

Free tickets are available at the Abilene main campus office at Washington and Columbia roads from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Friday. Tickets can also be purchased online through iTickets.com for a $1 convenience fee.

More information is available at http://www.myabilene.org/SCT.

Marina to host holiday markets on Sundays

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Fifth Street Marina will be hosting holiday markets on several Sundays in December.

Markets are planned from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 5, 12 and 19.

Vendors will be present selling their holiday items, and a food trailer will sell hot chocolate and other festive food items.

“This is a great place to come on a Sunday and enjoy the afternoon,” marina owner Beth Christian said. “We have good music, great finds, and delicious food to choose from. The public is getting a real treat for the month of December.”

Dog adoptions will also be available to help give the pups a place to call home for Christmas.

Vendors are encouraged to send an email to marketatthemarina@gmail.com to receive an application to set up. The fee is $20 per table.

