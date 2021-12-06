Georgia, South Carolina teams are headed for these bowl games

University of Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. - The third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are heading back to the College Football Playoff for the second time and will play second-ranked Michigan in the Capital One Orange Bowl Dec. 31.

The Bulldogs suffered a stunning loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship game Saturday, making the Crimson Tide the top-ranked team.

Georgia and Michigan have only met twice before with both meetings taking place in Ann Arbor: 1957 (Michigan 26, Georgia 0); and 1965 (Georgia 15, Michigan 7).

“On behalf of our team and especially our seniors we are excited to be selected for the College Football Playoff and the opportunity to play in the Capital One Orange Bowl,” said UGA head coach Kirby Smart in a statement Sunday.

“Playing in a city and game with such rich tradition will be a rewarding experience and it represents another step for our program at Georgia. It also represents a great challenge playing a team like Michigan which has proven to be one of college football’s most accomplished programs,” said Smart.

Georgia has appeared in the Orange Bowl three times: Jan. 1, 1942, Georgia 40, TCU, 26; Jan. 1, 1949, Texas 41, Georgia 28; and Jan. 1, 1960, Georgia 14, Missouri 0.

This will be Georgia’s 58th bowl game appearance, second most of any team in the country. The Bulldogs’ all-time bowl record is 33-21-3. Georgia is making its 25th consecutive bowl appearance, which ranks as the longest active streak in the country.

The other College Football Playoff semi-final game will feature top-ranked Alabama vs. fourth-ranked Cincinnati in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas.

The winners of the two semi-finals will meet for the national championship Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

University of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina is headed to Charlotte for their final match of the year.

The Gamecocks will play the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Head coach Shane Beamer led the team to a 6-6 record in his first season, four more wins than last year’s team, putting USC in its first bowl game in three years.

Following the crushing 30-0 loss against Clemson, USC was predicted to head to a handful of bowl games, ranging from the First Responder Bowl in Dallas to the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa -- or what most early projections pointed to -- the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.

Sure enough, that’s where they landed.

The Gamecocks last played in the Mayo Bowl (formerly the Belk Bowl) in 2018 against Virginia. They suffered a 28-0 shutout loss in a season that ended with a 7-6 record under former head coach Will Muschamp.

South Carolina will be playing in its 24th bowl game. The Gamecocks own a 9-14 record in bowl games, with wins in five of their last seven and nine of their last 15 bowl outings after dropping their first eight bowl games. North Carolina owns a 15-20 record in 35 previous bowl appearances. They have lost four of their last five bowl outings.

The game will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, December 30 at Bank of America Stadium.

From reports by WTOC and WIS

