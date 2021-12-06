First Tee of Augusta unveils new sculpture created by local artists

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new pop of color out front First Tee of Augusta. Monday they unveiled this brand new sculpture called “The Nine Core Values.” It’s a golf tee with words like sportsmanship, confidence, and respect painted across it.

Ed Durant is the man behind the idea. He and local artist Cole Phail have been working on this together for more than a year. They say Monday’s unveiling and the community’s support means everything to them.

“He’s used to it – doing lots of murals and art around the country. This is the first for me, so I’m so excited,” said Ed Durant, sculpture creator. “To be able to get it down to their core values and instill in these kids, it’s been a huge blessing for me to be a part of it.”

If the art looks familiar – it should. Phail is also the artist behind the James Brown mural downtown. He says he took inspiration from it for First Tee’s design.

