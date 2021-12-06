Federal judge refuses to block SRS vaccination mandate

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A federal judge has decided not to block a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for Savannah River Site workers who sued to keep their jobs.

The employees had sought a preliminary injunction and restraining order.

Arguments in the case were heard Nov. 30 in federal court in Columbia.

Seventy-nine employees filed a lawsuit against Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, the management and operations contractor for the U.S. Department of Energy nuclear complex. SRNS has a workforce of about 5,500 people, although SRS as a whole employs 11,000.

The plaintiffs cited issues with the company at the beginning of the pandemic, discussed the virus spreading, the call for employer mandates, and issues with the COVID vaccines, specifically the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The plaintiffs argued that requiring vaccination is “beyond its legal bounds” and that “the Plaintiffs would be irreparably harmed, losing their livelihood, their salaries including their source of income, and in some cases their health benefits, if the court does not take immediate action to step in and block the Defendant’s implementation of the illegal vaccine mandate.”

Those employees also said they wanted the court to ban SRS from firing people if they don’t have the vaccine, and reinstate anyone they previously fired for not getting it.

“I’d like my job back, but I’m here today because I think this is bigger than just me and my job. I think our religious liberties are actually under attack,” said plaintiff Ginger Humphreys said on the day the judge heard arguments.

“I think they’re vile, so to inject myself with something that I think is vile, yes, I would choose my right to resist than to choose my job. I shouldn’t be put in that position,” she said.

The plaintiffs are calling this a repugnant choice between their job and health; it’s not about the financial loss but the principle. They say the mandate is a one-size-fits-all sledgehammer. The arguments focused on the overall concerns about the vaccine and the lack of exemptions granted.

“These private employer mandates need to be shot down by the South Carolina General Assembly emphatically without any reservation and without any ambiguity and it needs to happen in January if not before,” said Don Brown, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs.

The main arguments by the plaintiffs in the Nov. 30 hearing were the unauthorized practice of medicine, that the mandate is similar to a contract and that they operated without the vaccine, so there’s no public benefit.

The defense says the mandate does not restrict or limit the employer’s ability to fire. It does not resemble a contract but it creates a requirement to continue working there, the employer says. This was a response to COVID numbers – not just the federal mandate. They say employees have been aware of this since September.

