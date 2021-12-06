Burke County teen nabbed in latest local school threat

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County 16-year-old was taken into custody Monday in connection with a threat at a Richmond County school, one of the latest in a rash of local school threats making the rounds on the Yik Yak social app.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Richmond County School Safety and Security regarding a threat directed towards Cross Creek High School.

The threat read, “I’m shootin’ up Cross Creek High School Monday. Be ready.”

The person used Yik Yak to communicate the threat.

Richmond County school investigators were able to develop sufficient leads based on telecommunications data. That data led them to Burke County.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office took a 16-year-old juvenile from Burke County High School for questioning. Once the parents were present, the juvenile was interviewed and he subsequently gave an admission to sending the threat, Sheriff Alfonzo Williams said.

The juvenile will be released to the custody of the Richmond County School System and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and later detained at the Regional Youth Detention Center, Williams said.

Similar cases at Burke County High School are still open and unsolved. That series of threats last week led to the cancellation of class Friday at Burke County High.

Also targeted in a threat scribbled on a restroom wall was Hephzibah High School In Richmond County.

“We are continuing to work with our local, state and federal partners to identify the person(s) responsible for the Yik Yak and email threats. Several businesses and community members have added to the reward,” Williams said.

As a result, the reward now stands at $4,000 for information leading to an arrest.

“BCSO is working with BPS to ensure a safe learning environment for our students, staff, faculty and community. We ask that all personnel remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or pertinent information to school personnel or law enforcement,” Williams said.

What you can do

Williams issued a statement calling on parents and the community to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious.

“Furthermore, we are asking you to help law enforcement by talking to your children about goings-on around the country and our state related to school safety, threats and appropriate responses,” he told parents. “Please review safety protocols with them and explain the necessity of reporting suspicious behavior and reporting to a responsible adult any threats to the learning environment.”

He said it’s important for parents to talk with their children about the proper use of social media and technology inside and outside of school.

“Parents can further help law enforcement by checking book bags and backpacks, maintaining an open dialogue with children, school personnel and law enforcement,” he said.

