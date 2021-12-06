Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Rain chances enter the forecast this upcoming week.
By Tim Strong
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dense Fog Advisory for the entire CSRA this morning until 9am! mild in the upper 40s and low 50s. Visibility less than 1/4 mile in some locations. Drive safely!

Staying warm today with highs back in the mid 70s. A front is expected to pass through the region tonight into Tuesday bringing with it the opportunity for a few early showers.

Higher rain chances are expected Tuesday night and Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves through the Southeast. Rain totals look to range from 0.25″ to 0.5″ for most of the area between Tuesday and Thursday. This will help alleviate drought conditions across the CSRA. Lows will be near 50 and highs in the 60s Tuesday through Thursday. Keep it here for the latest updates.

