Crime roundup: 2-state region deals with deadly weekend

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that left two women dead in Beaufort County.

Officials say deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Detour Road in Seabrook around 11 p.m. Saturday.

After arriving to the scene, deputies learned that two women were shot following a dispute at a party.

One of the women, 74-year-old Flora Mae Gantt of Walterboro, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other, 30-year old Shaina Mulligan, of Beaufort, died while being transported to the hospital.

Witnesses were interviewed at the scene, but the person responsible for the shooting has not been located.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Man accused of killing his brother in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man shot and killed his brother during a confrontation in Statesboro.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 200 block of JM Royal Lane shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found 40-year-old Stephen Ebeling lying on the front porch of the residence deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies identified the suspect as 36-year-old Michael Ebeling, Stephen’s younger brother. He was located at the residence where the shooting occurred and was taken into custody without incident. Criminal charges are pending against him.

The Sheriff’s Office says no other people were present during the confrontation between the two brothers and the case remains under investigation.

Bond refused for woman accused of killing man in search for baby

ATLANTA - A Georgia judge has denied bond for a woman accused of fatally shooting an innocent man as her family knocked on apartment doors while searching for their missing 1-year-old relative.

WSB-TV reports that Santana Miller and her brother Delarius Miller have been charged with murder in the death of Aziz Hassan in Clarkston on Nov. 10.

Santana Miller’s attorney told a DeKalb County judge Friday that her client had acted in self-defense during last month’s shooting after feeling threatened by Hassan.

Hassan’s family says he thought the group was trying to steal from him. The missing toddler was found safe a day later.

Murder suspect jailed more than 600 days without indictment

COLUMBUS, Ga. - A west Georgia man remains in jail despite not being indicted for more than 600 days since his arrest.

Labrandon Brown was arrested on March 13, 2020, and was charged with the 2017 shooting of another Columbus man.

During a Thursday hearing, the judge denied a request for Brown to be released from jail and sent home with an ankle monitor.

The judge did agree to reduce Brown’s bail from $175,000 to $125,000.

Muscogee County grand jurors have met 58 times since Brown was arrested. Prosecutors claim part of the delay stems from waiting on the Columbus Police Department to process the evidence.

Also in the news ...

STUDENT KILLED: A suspect shot and killed by police at the Florida Institute Technology campus in Melbourne has been identified as student Alhaji M Sow, 18, of Riverdale, Ga. Melbourne officers responded to reports of a person armed with a knife and assaulting students on the FIT campus around 10:49 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say there was a confrontation, and Sow lunged at a police officer with an edged weapon, which prompted both the officer and FIT security officer to fire their guns, killing the student.

COP CONFRONTATION: A man shot by Clayton County, Ga., police has been identified as 38-year-old Miguel Eduardo Perez Gonzalez, of Morrow. Officers responded to reports of an armed man threatening his neighbors along Maddox Road. Upon arrival, officers tried to confront Gonzalez. That’s when he allegedly fired his gun from his front porch. Officers shot Gonzalez while he was reportedly holding the gun. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

From reports by Gray Media Group and The Associated Press

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.