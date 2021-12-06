Christmas tree shortage pushes local nursery to close 2nd location

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Supply chain issues are hitting home in the CSRA, and you may remember we told you about a pumpkin smash event at Cold Creek back in October.

The plan was to sell Christmas trees during the holiday season, but there were some issues with getting the live trees from Canada. And it’s forced the plant nursery to close its secondary location.

“We did not know how long those trees sat at the border,” Cold Creek Manager Michaela Berley said. “So we declined those trees, and we decided at that point we would not open up Cold Creek due to lack of tree supply.”

And the supply chain issues have impacted more than just the trees - it’s also led to price increases.

“It’s been all across the board difficult to find things. A lot of it is waiting because there are certain things you just can’t get,” Berley said.

“Prices have gone up, we’re seeing that you know when we purchase, but we are trying to keep them as affordable as possible for our customers but supply and demand make that difficult,” Staff member Rebecca Vigne said.

With these challenges, the business had to pivot and not only find new vendors but also find new ways to be creative.

“We have a very creative team, and they have come up with new ways to kind of rethink how we can provide for our customers,” Vigne said.

And the closure of Cold Creek South made providing for customers difficult but not impossible.

“We do have some trees that were ordered additionally to go to South,” Berley explained. “It was not the volume we had coming out of Canada. With that, we were able to bring those trees back down here to our main location so we’ve had a little more volume available.”

Whether or not the South location will be open next year is still up in the air. Berley says it will depend on whether or not they will have supply, and how soon they are notified of availability.

