Augusta drivers catch a break on gas prices as costs decline

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia gas prices decreased at the pump compared to a week ago, and Augusta drivers continue to get even more of a break on fuel costs than the rest of the state.

Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.18 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 4 cents less than a week ago, 7 cents less than last month and $1.18 more than this time last year, according to AAA-The Auto Club Group.

In Augusta, the price is $3.07 per gallon, down 4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.11.

“Georgians caught a slight break at the pump for the past few weeks, but are unsure how long this trend will last,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Unfortunately, we don’t know if concerns of the COVID-19 omicron variant will continue to push oil and gas prices lower for the remainder of the month.”

In South Carolina, the average price for a gallon of gas fell by a nickel over the past week, according to AAA.

The average price for a gallon of gas as of Monday is $3.04, according to AAA. That’s 5 cents lower than a week ago and 12 cents lower than a month ago.

The average in Aiken and Edgefield counties is $3.06 per gallon.

While the short-term trend is downward, the longer-term trend is upward in both states.

A year ago, a gallon of gas cost only $1.91 a gallon in South Carolina and $2 in Georgia.

The national picture

The national average price fell 5.3 cents since last week, averaging $3.34, a price that is 6.9 cents lower than this time last month but $1.19 per gallon higher than one year ago.

GasBuddy petroleum analysis chief Patrick De Haan says the nationwide drop in gas prices has gained momentum as oil prices remained at what he called a hefty discount.

He attributed that to “continued anxiety over the omicron variant and because some countries have begun issuing lockdowns.” Those lockdowns, he said, are keeping motorists in some countries from consuming as much fuel.

“We will see precipitous declines in the next week or two as stations continue to sell through higher priced inventory before slowly lowering their prices,” he said. “It’s not impossible given the conditions that price wars, where stations lower their price significantly, could emerge as stations now have considerable room to lower prices.”

From reports by WRDW/WAGT, WTOC and WCSC

