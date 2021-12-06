4 arrested at Augusta bar that’s been site of shootings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies said Monday they arrested four alleged gang members at a local bar that’s been the site of shootings in the past.

At 11:15 p.m. Sunday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to Primetime Bar and Grill, 1721 Gordon Highway, after receiving information that several wanted subjects affiliated with the gang LOE were inside, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said.

After arriving at the business, deputies and investigators found and arrested four people.

The investigation also led to the recovery of three handguns, one of which was reported stolen, approximately 513 grams of marijuana and oxycodone, and approximately $6,000 in cash, deputies said.

Arrested were:

John Anthony Turner, 33: Charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of oxycodone w/intent to distribute; possession of firearm by convicted felon; unlawful street gang activity; obstruction of law enforcement officer (misdemeanor).

Robert Patterson, 21: Charged with possession of marijuana w/intent to distribute; possession of firearm during the commission of a crime; possession of firearm by convicted felon; unlawful street gang activity; tampering w/evidence.

Kelvin LaBord, 29: Charged with possession of marijuana w/intent to distribute; possession of firearm by convicted felon; theft by receiving (gun); unlawful street gang activity; possession of firearm during commission of crime.

Henri “Rugar” Beach, 20: Charged with possession of marijuana w/intent to distribute; theft by receiving (gun); unlawful street gang activity; possession of firearm by convicted felon: possession of firearm during commission of crime.

Past problems

On Nov. 3 at 9:07 p.m., Richmond County deputies responded to the bar and learned that unknown people had fired several shots at the business , striking the front door.

And in August 2020, a male and female got into an argument outside the club and she fired multiple shots , striking the male three times as he was running away from her down Haynie Drive, authorities said.

