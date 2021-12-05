Advertisement

Richmond County Coroner’s office investigating pedestrian fatality

By William Rioux
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Coroner’s Office is investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred on the 3700 Block of Peach Orchard Road.

The pedestrian is identified as Gregory Lynn Baker, 59, of the 3700 Block Byrd Road. Baker was crossing the 3700 block of Peach Orchard Road in his wheelchair when he was struck by a southbound vehicle.

Baker was thrown into the northbound lanes where he was struck by a Richmond County Sheriff’s patrol car.  Baker was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled at the GBI Lab.

