No. 3 Georgia set to face No. 2 Michigan in 2021 Orange Bowl

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are heading back to the College Football Playoff for the second time and will play second-ranked Michigan in the Capital One Orange Bowl Dec. 31.

The Bulldogs suffered a stunning loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship game Saturday, making the Crimson Tide the top-ranked team.

Georgia and Michigan have only met twice before with both meetings taking place in Ann Arbor: 1957 (Michigan 26, Georgia 0); and 1965 (Georgia 15, Michigan 7).

“On behalf of our team and especially our seniors we are excited to be selected for the College Football Playoff and the opportunity to play in the Capital One Orange Bowl,” said UGA head coach Kirby Smart in a statement Sunday.

“Playing in a city and game with such rich tradition will be a rewarding experience and it represents another step for our program at Georgia. It also represents a great challenge playing a team like Michigan which has proven to be one of college football’s most accomplished programs,” said Smart.

Georgia has appeared in the Orange Bowl three times: Jan. 1, 1942, Georgia 40, TCU, 26; Jan. 1, 1949, Texas 41, Georgia 28; and Jan. 1, 1960, Georgia 14, Missouri 0.

This will be Georgia’s 58th bowl game appearance, second most of any team in the country. The Bulldogs’ all-time bowl record is 33-21-3. Georgia is making its 25th consecutive bowl appearance, which ranks as the longest active streak in the country.

The other College Football Playoff semi-final game will feature top-ranked Alabama vs. fourth-ranked Cincinnati in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas.

The winners of the two semi-finals will meet for the national championship Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

