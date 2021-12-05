The Lydia Project hosts sixteenth annual Lights for Lydia fundraiser

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Luminaries line the front lawn of an Evans County neighborhood for the sixteenth annual Lights for Lydia fundraiser.

They are not just a decoration as they represent and provide for the Lydia project, a non-profit organization that aims to help cancer patients.

It’s a fundraiser that illuminates entire neighborhoods,

“There’s 2,650 lights,” said Gloria Saylors, the coordinator for the Silver Lake Community. “All the lights are in everybody’s front yard.”

The goal, to shine a light on the Lydia Project’s mission of providing transportation and other needs for cancer patients.

“The fundraiser also, will help buy medical supplies, prescriptions, electric bills, turn the water back on, stop the eviction all of these things cancer fighters need help with,” said Michele Canchola, the Executive Director, the Lydia Project.

It also, helps honor those who have fought the battle.

The Silver Lake neighborhood in Evans, has participated for the last five years, and each year it glows larger.

“The first year that we did it, we sold 26 kits, this year we sold 265,” said Saylors.

As a cancer survivor herself, Saylors said it shows the kindness of her neighbors and the disease’s impact.

“I don’t think there is anyone who has not been touched with this this disease, whether it’s yourself or a family member, or someone that is passed, so they know what the cause is all about, and they’re so good,” she said.

As the pandemic continues, Saylors said, support is crucial now more than ever.

“So many people need help, I mean we’ve gone through two drastic years, and this is one of the ways we can support,” she said.

It is not just the Silver Lake Community, but neighborhoods in South Carolina will also be participating in the project Sunday night.

Anyone interested in getting involved with this fundraiser or the Lydia Project is encouraged to reach out to the organization by phone, or by visiting their website.

