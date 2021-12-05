Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw widespread dense fog this morning across the CSRA with morning low temperatures mainly in the 40s. Afternoon highs today will vary. A backdoor cold front will likely move through the region and keep our northern counties cool in the 60s. Highs in the southern CSRA are expected to reach the 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Staying warm tomorrow with highs back in the mid 70s. A front is expected to pass through the region tomorrow night into Tuesday bringing with it the opportunity for a few showers.

Higher rain chances are expected Tuesday and Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves through the Southeast. Rain totals look to be over an inch for most of the area between Tuesday and Thursday. This will help alleviate drought conditions across the CSRA. Lows will be near 50 and highs in the 60s Tuesday through Thursday. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Rain chances will increase as our next frontal system approaches tomorrow evening. (WRDW)

