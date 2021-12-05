BCSO: No evidence threats made last week are credible

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says there’s no evidence the threats made against Burke County High School last week are credible.

The agency says “We continue to work with our local, state and federal partners to keep our community safe. These type threats have increased across the state over the past several months. We are looking for any similarities or a particular method of operation.”

Authorities have heightened security and increased the law enforcement presence at every school and are taking other steps to keep the community safe.

Law enforcement is still working to track down who sent the email.

“We are trying to run down the IP address to find out the origin of the email, and hopefully that will help us find the person or persons responsible,” said Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.

Other agencies including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Emergency Management Agency and even the FBI are working alongside the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

“We have called in our state and federal partners to help us identify leads and to rundown those leads,” said Williams.

They are not taking the threat lightly. The sheriff says there will be consequences once they find who is responsible.

“This is not a joke; it’s not a game. When we find the culprit, we are going to charge him or her or them and we’re going to bring down the full force of the law upon them,” he said.

While they continue to investigate, he says the community can play a role by trusting the department and being cautious on social media.

“We really need the public’s help, to not overreact, to not panic, to not spread rumors on Facebook but to allow the professionals to use the resources that we have to ensure the safety of our students,” said Williams.

There’s not a definite timeline of when the case will be solved, but everyone’s safety is authorities’ first priority.

“We are going to continue to ensure the safety of our students, staff, faculty, and community as long as necessary,” Williams said.

Williams’ agency is offering a $2,500 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. We reached out to the GBI for information on this case and to find out just how often threats are made in schools here in the river region. We’re still waiting to hear back.

