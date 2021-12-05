Bamberg-Ehrhardt plays for state title

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a special season in Bamberg.

“We’re undefeated, we’re Red Raiders!” said one fan.

These fans are fired up. They’re ready to see a title come back to Bamberg for the first time in more than thirty years.

To win it all, they’ve got to beat Southside Christian, also unbeaten, and the defending state champs.

Southside Christian dominated from start to finish and shut out Bamberg-Ehrhardt 28-0.

“Southside, they’ve got a great team, great coaches,” said Bamberg-Ehrhardt coach Robert Williams. “It was just a battle, they were a little bit better today.”

Even though they came one win short, Williams is still proud of his team.

“It’s the best two years Bamberg’s ever had,” he said. “It’s just tough to fuss at the effort they gave, I mean they gave everything they had.”

They’re hoisting a Lower State championship trophy for the first time in four years, as a season that made the whole town proud comes to an end.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.